Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

New deal for Graeme Rodger – but Craig McKeown and Garry Wood to leave Formartine United

by Callum Law
15/04/2021, 8:51 pm
© Chris Sumner/DCT MediaGraeme Rodger has signed a new deal with Formartine United
Graeme Rodger has signed a new deal with Formartine United

Formartine United have announced Craig McKeown and Garry Wood will leave the club – but Graeme Rodger has signed a new contract.

Midfielder Rodger joined the Pitmedden side six years ago from Deveronvale.

He has netted 81 goals in 229 appearances and has helped the North Lodge Park side win the Aberdeenshire Cup, Aberdeenshire Shield and Highland League Cup.

Craig McKeown, left, is leaving Formartine United

Defender McKeown returned to Formartine for a second spell in the summer of 2015 and across his two stints the 36-year-old made 155 appearances and scored 22 times.

Former Ross County and Inverness Caley Thistle striker Wood, 33, also joined United in the summer of 2015 and netted 83 goals in 178 games.

Both McKeown and Wood won the Aberdeenshire Cup, Aberdeenshire Shield and Highland League Cup and will leave when their contracts expire this summer.