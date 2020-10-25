New date and venue for Highland League Cup final between Rothes and Buckie Thistle announced

Yesterday’s postponed Highland League Cup showpiece between Rothes and Buckie Thistle will now be played at Christie Park, home of Huntly FC, next Saturday.

The final of last season’s carried-over competitions which, like the semi-finals, is to be streamed live to fans, was due to be played at Kynoch Park, Keith, yesterday, but a waterlogged pitch put paid to the fixture.

Rothes are trying to win their first silverware since 1979 in the clash, while Buckie are attempting to lift their first trophy since their 2017 league triumph.

A league spokesman said: “Various options and dates were under consideration, but involved too many imponderables in these challenging times.

“Kynoch Park in Keith was due to host the match yesterday, but is unavailable next weekend. The Highland League is grateful to Huntly FC for offering to stage the match.”