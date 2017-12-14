New contract gives Formartine’s Garry taste for success with club he loves

Having penned a new contract with Formartine United, Garry Wood now has his sights set on winning the Highland League title.

The striker has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at North Lodge Park until the summer of 2020.

Wood, who joined the Pitmedden outfit in 2015, hopes that by the end of his contract Formartine will have lifted the Highland League title.

While acknowledging it may be out of their grasp this year, Wood is determined to win the title with United.

He said: “I think in the short term this season we are looking at the cups with Cove being so far ahead of us.

“We’re not going to give up but I don’t think they will collapse that much.

“Certainly going into the next two years we’re looking to win the league title.

“That was one of the reasons why I signed for Formartine in the first place – for the chance to win silverware.

“Hopefully, we can do that. We’ve won one trophy but we want to win as many as we can.”

Formartine have already lifted the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup this term. Wood scored the winner in the final against Cove and that has been the highlight of his time with the club so far.

The 29-year-old added: “We’ve obviously had a few big Scottish Cup scalps which has been good.

“But to actually win a bit of silverware is probably the highlight so far, and hopefully we can win many more.”

A big factor in Wood’s decision to extend his stay with Formartine was knowing player-manager Paul Lawson, and the professionalism he brings, having played alongside him earlier in his career at Ross County.

He said: “I’m happy to sign on for another couple of years, it’s nice to have the future sorted. I know the manager well from playing with him at County as well.

“So I know the professionalism that he wants to bring to the club and I’m happy to put pen to paper because I see myself being a big part of that.

“It was an easy decision anyway, but knowing Paul and now knowing assistant manager Russell Anderson and what he has brought to the table, I think the club are going in the right direction.

“Winning the first trophy under them was a big boost as well – so hopefully we can kick on.

“Paul was always one to set standards in training, so with him now being manager he’s not going to let those standards drop.

“It will be good for the team and I can only see us getting better.

“You can see that already with the signing of Andrew Greig from Brora, that’s the sort of direction they are aiming to go in – so it’s all looking positive at Formartine.”