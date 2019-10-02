EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: New boys hunt for silver lining as final looms

Scott Lisle and Owen Cairns are just a few months into their careers with Formartine United and Fraserburgh.

But both are dreaming of winning their first silverware with their new clubs – the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

United tackle the Broch in Friday’s final at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium.

Striker Lisle joined the Pitmedden side in the summer from Strathspey Thistle with the aim to win trophies at his new club.

Full-back Cairns made the switch from Turriff to Fraserburgh in the close season with the same aim.

Now both are hoping to fulfill that ambition by lifting the famous old Shire Cup trophy.

Lisle said: “It will be the first final I’ll be involved in. I was at Brora when we reached the North of Scotland Cup final, but didn’t feature.

“Hopefully I can be selected and this will be the first I can play in.

“It’s exciting for me because I came to Formartine to play in these big cup finals.

“I’ve only been in the door a few months and already I’ve got the chance to play in a final and I’m really looking forward to it.

“When I spoke to the manager, Paul Lawson, he spoke about being involved in games like this.

“They’ve won a few trophies in the last couple of seasons so it’s nothing new to the club and it’s great to be part of it.

“I’d love to score. I always want to score. I didn’t score on Saturday against Lossiemouth and I was quite disappointed.

“If I could score and help the team get a result I’ll be delighted.”

Cairns said: “This will be my first cup final in senior football. Beating Formartine in August was the only time I’ve beaten them in my career.

“This is my first cup final and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve prepared well and if selected, hopefully I can help make a difference during the game on Friday.

“The big games are the ones you want to play in and it’s all about trying to win trophies in football.

“That’s one of the reasons I joined Fraserburgh. I’ve always said I want to play at the highest level I can for the best teams I can.

“Fraserburgh are such a strong side – we’re up near the top of the league and we’re in this cup final.

“I want to do my absolute best for the club and play in the big games.”

The two sides have met once already this term with 10-man Fraserburgh beating Formartine 2-1 on Highland League business at North Lodge Park on August 3.

Cairns reckons the Broch can take confidence from that victory and added: “I expect a really good performance from Formartine.

“Just like earlier in the season when we beat them it will take our absolute best to get a result.

“Formartine are a really strong side, they’ve signed a few more players of late and have a really deep squad.

“So they will be difficult to play against. But I believe we can put on a performance capable of getting a result.

“We can take confidence from that result because we played really well – even with 10 men.

“We worked really hard and played as a team and managed to dig deep to get over the line.

“So of course we can take confidence from that result and come Friday we might need to find that grit and last little few per cent to get over the line.”

Meanwhile, Lisle knows Formartine will have to perform better in this week’s meeting to claim cup glory.

Lisle added: “Fraserburgh have some really good players. Scott Barbour up front is always a handful to deal with.

“They’re quite direct and physical so it’s maybe a different style to ourselves.

“It will be a battle as well, but we’ll be up for that.

“I’m sure a few of the boys will have been disappointed with their performances that day.

“We maybe didn’t do ourselves justice and to win on Friday we’ll need to perform better than we did.

“It’s a cup final so we’ll be up for it anyway, but maybe that is an extra motivation.”