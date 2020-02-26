Returning Fraserburgh captain Ryan Christie never considered retiring during year out of the game

Fraserburgh captain Ryan Christie says it was never in his thoughts to retire after making his comeback following a year on the sidelines.

The defender, who can also play in midfield, came off the bench in the closing stages of the Broch’s 2-1 defeat Brora Rangers on Saturday.

Christie has been out for a year with a cruciate ligament injury. It’s the second time in his career the Bellslea skipper has suffered such an injury.

But knowing the work he needed to do to come back only made the 34-year-old more determined to return.

Christie said: “I’ve been out for a year and it is tough to deal with.

“Luckily – or maybe unluckily enough – Gary Harris had exactly the same injury so we were working hard together.

“Jordan Smith and Cammy Buchan have got the same injury as well, so we’ve all been working together and pushing each other on.

“I had the same injury five or six years ago, so I knew what was coming and I knew the long, hard rehab and physio that was coming.

“But if you want to play football that’s what you have to do. I definitely want to carry on playing.

“It wasn’t in my mind to consider stopping and I believe I’ve got plenty of years left.”

With Fraserburgh having 11 league games left before the end of the season Christie hopes to feature as much as possible in a bid to regain match sharpness.

He added: “For me it is about trying to get as much as possible, I played in the Under-20s last week which was good.

“I was involved on Saturday and might go on loan to a junior team to get up to speed.”

Christie was pleased to return to first-team action at the weekend, although he would have preferred it to be in a winning cause.

The Broch are 20 points behind leaders Brora, although they have four games in hand.

Christie said: “I was pleased to get back on the park on Saturday.

“Obviously I would have liked it to be in different circumstances, but it’s been a long year for me.

“I was happy to get on the pitch, but I would have liked the result to be different.

“I thought we were good up until we scored and then I’m not sure if we panicked, or thought the game would go for us.

“But Brora showed their experience and after we scored Brora were definitely the better team.

“I’m not sure if they deserved to win the game, but they created some good chances after equalising and took the last one.”