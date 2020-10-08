Nathan Meres joined Inverurie Locos after hearing Highland League title ambitions

Nathan Meres hopes he can be part of a successful Inverurie Locos side after joining on a three-year deal from Cove Rangers.

Teenage forward Meres has signed with the Harlaw Park outfit ahead of the new Highland League season, in which he hopes Locos can challenge for the league title.

When the Highland season will start is up in the air, with games beginning no sooner than late November.

Meres had been at Cove since the start of last season after his release from Dundee, but spent the campaign on loan at Huntly. He was a regular in the Black and Golds side during 2019-20.

He is pleased to be Andy Low’s latest recruit at Locos and wants to build on his first season of Highland League football.

Meres said: “I’m really pleased to get something sorted. The gaffer at Cove told me I was going to find it hard to get a place in the team this year and I was wanting game-time. I thought it was best to go out on loan or sort a new club.

“Locos have been in touch with me over the last year. They said they are going to be pushing for the title and that’s what I was wanting.

“The Highland League was a lot more physical than what I thought, but I learned to take the challenges and hard tackles. I gained a lot of experience last year and hopefully that helps me this season.”

It has been a summer of transition for Locos, who have said goodbye to Jonny Smith and Ryan Stott, while Andy Hunter has been put up for sale.

That could leave a space for Meres to fill in Locos’ attack, with competition from established names like Neil Gauld and Chris Angus.

He added: “They’re a really good bunch of boys, so it should be a good season.”