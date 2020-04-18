Huntly’s Murison fighting fit Down Under

Glenn Murison hopes he won’t spend his entire Australian adventure in lockdown.

The Huntly midfielder jetted out to Shepparton, Victoria, on February 24 to spend seven months with Shepparton South FC in the North Eastern Soccer League.

However, like everywhere else, football in Australia has been put on hold due to the coronavirus.

After arriving Down Under the 22-year-old was able to train with his new side a few times and feature in one friendly.

Now Covid-19 has seen the season postponed until June at least, but despite that Murison has enjoyed his Australian experience so far.

He said: “All the people at the club have looked after me really well and they’ve been really good with me.

“They’ve put me up in a really nice place and it’s been really enjoyable.

“Everyone at the club has been great with me and even though we’re not playing just now I’m working hard on my fitness.

“So if I do get the chance to play games over here it will help further, but either way I’ll come back to Huntly in good shape and ready to go.

“There are positives and negatives to the situation but I’m still enjoying the experience over here.

“Of course I’m desperate for things to improve for the sake of everyone’s health and also to play football because that’s what I came here to do.

“Everyone’s in the dark really about when things might resume but we’ll just have to wait and see. But the sooner the better.”

Australia’s lockdown is similar to the UK with the only shops open those selling necessities.

Murison has still been able to do plenty of exercise in the autumn Australian sun.

He added: “Most places are shut but the rules are slightly more relaxed and we can exercise outside for longer.

“There are worse places to be and I’m able to bask in the sun every day if nothing else.

“All the pubs and gyms and most businesses are shut down.

“It’s a strange time and a few months ago who could have predicted this?”

Being on the other side of the world during a global pandemic, it seems only natural to miss home.

Huntly native Murison said: “Since we haven’t been able to train or play I’ve had more time on my hands and you start thinking about home.

“And when I hear from my family that’s when you start to miss home.

“But I’ve been keeping as busy as I can and trying to enjoy myself.

“We’ll wait and see what happens in the next few months.

“We’ve got a family group chat that everyone is in so I talk to them in that.

“I’ve been FaceTiming my granny and granda because they’re stuck in the house isolating as well.

“So it’s good to be able to do that and they can just about work it so it’s good to be able to see them.

“If it had been 30 or 40 years ago then it would have been a lot harder to stay in touch.”