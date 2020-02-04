Huntly boss Martin Skinner wants Glenn Murison to become club legend after new deal

Huntly manager Martin Skinner hopes Glenn Murison can go on to become a club legend after signing a contract extension.

The midfielder, pictured, who can also play in defence, has penned a new deal to keep him at Christie Park until the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old Huntly-based player has become a regular in the Black and Golds’ line-up in recent seasons and has made 155 appearances.

Boss Skinner hopes Murison can become a local legend and help the club to silverware.

He said: “It’s great for Glenn being a Huntly lad and we’re looking at him thinking he could be here for a long time and become a Huntly hero, like Martin Stewart and Russell Guild were during their time at the club.

“There’s not been many lately and it’s good for Glenn, we know what he brings for us, everyone involved would want local players pushed through the system.

“It’s important we keep these good players at the club as there has been interest in the past and it’s a credit to him, we do our best to keep him and it’s great for both parties that he’s agreed to stay.”

Murison said: “We’re got quite a young team and it’s important everyone is in it together for the long term.

“We know we need to keep players not just for this season but future years. With a club like Huntly, getting young players signed up, building for the future, is the right way to do it.

“Financially we’re not the same as the teams at the top end of the league.

“We’ve shown this season that the players in this squad all pull together, gel well and we do fight for each other and the more experience we gain, it will produce good things.”