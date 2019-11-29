Inverurie Locos need to take their chances says Low

Andy Low has called on Inverurie Locos to take more of their chances.

Following defeats to Broxburn Athletic in the Scottish Cup and Formartine United in the Highland League Cup, the Railwaymen welcome Fort William to Harlaw Park on league business.

After successive 1-0 losses Locos gaffer Low wants his team to be clinical in tomorrow’s game, which is a 2pm kick-off.

He said: “I feel we’re playing well but I feel there’s a lot more to come from us.

“We’ve been in control of games but we need to start hurting teams more.

“We are creating chances at the moment but we need to take more of them and if we do it’s a different game altogether.

“If we turn more chances into goals then results will come from that.

“We’re looking to get back to winning ways and it feels like it’s been a while since we played in the league so I’m looking forward to getting back to our bread and butter.

“It’s the league where I want to see Locos improve, more than anything. I want us to find consistency in our performance and results.

“So hopefully, come the last month of the season, we can be in the title race.”

Inverurie are second in the Highland League, trailing Brora Rangers on goal difference, but Low doesn’t expect to have it easy against Fort.

He added: “It’s not the Fort William of old where, with full respect to them, they did struggle. I don’t see that now with this Fort William side.

“They’re a team full of young players with a lot of ability and they deserve more points this year than they have achieved.

“It will be a tough game and we’ll have to be at our best to take anything from it.”