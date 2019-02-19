Highland League title race is still alive … and there are more than two teams in it – says Cove Rangers’ Ross

Cove Rangers centre-back Scott Ross thinks the Highland League title race is alive and kicking.

The champions played out a 0-0 stalemate with rivals Brora Rangers on Saturday at the Balmoral Stadium.

A win for the Granite City side would have all but ended the Cattachs’ hopes of beating them to the league crown and a place in the SPFL play-offs.

They are level on points, but Ross and his team-mates have played two games less.

However, the ex-Peterhead defender believes the race could go to the wire – and Formartine United, who are eight points off the top, having played one more than Cove and one less than Brora, could still have a say.

Ross said: “A point definitely doesn’t seal the title.

“The league is over the course of a season and isn’t won until it’s mathematically impossible for them to do it.

“The race is still on and there are more than two teams in it.”

Having now battled Brora for the first time this term, Ross can’t wait to take them on at Dudgeon Park on March 23.

He added: “Definitely (looking forward to going up there now).

“Those are the games you want to play.

“You want to play the Broras, Formartines and Fraserburghs, that’s when you know you’re in a really tough game.

“They’re the ones you look forward to the most.”

Ross cut a frustrated figure after the draw at the Balmoral.

Cove didn’t allow their visitors from Sutherland a shot on target – something Ross was a key part of.

Up the other end, Joe Malin made three great saves from Jamie Masson, Jordon Brown and Jordan MacRae, while Mitch Megginson blazed over and Ross shot wide from close range.

Ross said: “To be honest I think we should’ve nicked a goal.

“There was Mitch’s chance and my absolutely terrible left-foot volley.

“We had another few breakaways over the piece and probably deserved to sneak a 1-0 win.

“Their keeper had a good save off Jordan MacRae and did really well.

“I don’t think Stuart McKenzie in our goal had too much to do.

“We defended really well and covered when we had to.

“We’re a wee bit disappointed, but it’s a point, which is a good result as well.”