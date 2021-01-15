As much as he would like to continue playing Craig McKeown believes the decision to suspend football below the Championship is the correct one.

Everything outwith Scotland’s top two divisions has been put on hold until the end of this month at least.

Formartine United defender McKeown understands why the decision was taken with Covid-19 infections continuing to rise in Scotland.

The 35-year-old said: “On a personal level I’ve got mixed emotions because I don’t live in fear of catching the virus. What will be will be.

“But what I do is follow the procedures and do the best I can to protect myself and others.

“I understand people outside of football might think we have a selfish view of wanting to play football, but I think a lot of people would like to play football just now if they had the chance.

“However, we have to think about the others in society who don’t take part in football. We could be carriers of the virus, but show no symptoms.

“That’s why it’s mixed emotions, because on one hand I’d love to continue playing, but you’ve also got to be respectful of those who don’t share those views.

“We’re asking people to stay at home and work from home and not make non-essential travel, so I think it’s only fair that we adhere to the guidelines as well.

“It’s fair and the right thing to do in my opinion, even if it does create a dent in the football calendar.”

McKeown, who has also played in SPFL with Dunfermline, Clyde, Dundee and Stirling Albion, believes the suspension of football at some levels has been on the cards for a few weeks.

He added: “When there’s football clubs with the financial backing and infrastructure of Manchester City having positive Covid-19 tests, I think that’s when you have to open your eyes.

“If they can’t keep Covid out of their club and their bubbles then I think the right decision was made.

“It’s not one I particularly welcomed because I would love to continue playing, but there are far greater concerns than whether or not football should continue.

“I think the writing has been on the wall with the virus getting more severe and we need to get on top of it again.

“It’s not what we wanted to hear, but I think it was inevitable it was going to happen.”