Mitchell’s goal is more silverware with Inverurie Locos

After signing a contract extension with Inverurie Locos, Greg Mitchell is targeting more trophies.

But his immediate aim is to help the Railwaymen back to winning ways against Formartine United tonight.

Locos travel to North Lodge Park following Saturday’s disappointing loss to Wick, during which they had three sent off.

One positive was Mitchell – who can play in defence or midfield – goalie Andy Reid and midfielders Jamie Michie, Calum Dingwall and Ryan Stott signing contracts until the summer of 2023.

Mitchell, 24, said: “When Andy Low became manager he identified a couple of players he wanted to get signed up early.

“I’ve been with the club for a number of years and I feel it’s the best place for me to be going forward so I was delighted to get it signed.

“It’s over six seasons that I’ve been here and the manager has wanted to get me signed on a longer deal. So I want to give him a bit back because he’s shown faith in myself and a number of players.

“Hopefully we can add some cups – we’ve not had the best run in cups in recent seasons and one thing I want to do with the club is win more trophies.”

On Saturday’s game, Mitchell added: “It was one of those games where we didn’t play as well as we wanted and the penalty against us and the sendings-off went against us.

“It was one of those games. But we need to pick ourselves up because Formartine won’t feel sorry for us.

“Saturday is over and done with and we’re ready to go tonight.

“The best way to bounce back after Saturday is to put it right quickly and we’ve got that chance against Formartine.

“We proved, away to Fraserburgh, how good we are by winning there and I don’t see why we can’t go to Formartine and win as well.”

Formartine’s game at Brora was called off on Saturday and although seventh-placed United have games in hand on the teams above them, defender Craig McKeown wants to see them move up the table.

He said: “It’s a derby and we know they will be in our faces. They seem to have got a lift from Andy Low going in and they’ll be well organised.

“Both teams have title aspirations and want to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

“They lost to Wick and will want to rectify that and it should make for a good game.

“Every week we need to concentrate on maximising our points return. We’re not where we want to be yet, but there are still a lot of games left.

“We’re taking each game as it comes and if it’s enough to take us to the summit at the end of the season then so be it.

“We have aspirations like four or five other teams do and every game is massive for Formartine.”