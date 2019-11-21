Show Links
IN PICTURES: Mitchell remembers Motherwell’s trip to Harlaw Park as another Scottish Cup tie looms

by Jamie Durent
21/11/2019, 12:30 pm
Motherwell's Jim O'Brien (right) sends current Locos captain Neil McLean tumbling to the floor.
John Sutton is crowded out buy Inverurie Locos' Geir Pirie and Steven Park (left).
The ground staff at Harlaw Park lay the lines after heavy snowfall caused the picth to be covered ahead of the Homecoming Scottish Cup fourth round clash.
Motherwell's John Sutton scores in the first half.
Inverurie's Mark Smith battles with Motherwell's Keith Lasley in the second half at Harlaw Park.
David Clarkson scores against Inverurie in the second half.
Current Inverurie Locos keeper Andy Reid (centre) tries to claim a cross under pressure from Maros Klimpl (13) and against adverse weather.
Inverurie manager Dave Cormie, right, and assistant Mike Cormack look on as their side fall behind.
Referee Willie Collum walks off the Harlaw Park pitch after making the decision to play the fourth round tie at the fifth time of asking.
Greg Mitchell, right, is part of the current Inverurie Locos crop.
Inveruries Locos Vietnamese star Thanh-Tan Tran braves the cold as he tries to slide the ball past Mark Reynolds.

Greg Mitchell watched on as his Inverurie Locos heroes went toe-to-toe with Premiership side Motherwell in the Scottish Cup.

Now, 10 years on, Mitchell wears the red-and-black stripes himself and wants to be part of the club making their own memories in the competition.

He remembers that game at a snowbound Harlaw Park in 2009, in which a brace from John Sutton and a goal from David Clarkson ensured the Steelmen avoided a slip-up in the north-east.

Goalkeeper Andy Reid, Neil McLean and Neil Gauld were part of Dave Cormie’s side that day and remain part of the Locos set-up in 2019. Steven Park, now boss Andy Low’s assistant, was also in the Inverurie team.

Broxburn Athletic lie in wait at Harlaw Park on Saturday and the incentive of taking care of business is not lost on full-back Mitchell.

He said: “I’m an Inverurie boy and remember them playing against Motherwell.

Greg Mitchell, right, is part of the current Inverurie Locos crop.

“It would be great (for us) to play in a big game like that. It’s games you want to play in.

“Broxburn are meant to be bringing up a decent following, so hopefully it’s a full Harlaw Park.

“They will be a tough test but if we get through, you’d hope for a big team and for everyone associated with the club to have a great day.

“With the way the league form is just now – we’re joint top of the league – we’re hoping that can continue in the cups as well.”

