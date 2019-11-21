IN PICTURES: Mitchell remembers Motherwell’s trip to Harlaw Park as another Scottish Cup tie looms

Greg Mitchell watched on as his Inverurie Locos heroes went toe-to-toe with Premiership side Motherwell in the Scottish Cup.

Now, 10 years on, Mitchell wears the red-and-black stripes himself and wants to be part of the club making their own memories in the competition.

He remembers that game at a snowbound Harlaw Park in 2009, in which a brace from John Sutton and a goal from David Clarkson ensured the Steelmen avoided a slip-up in the north-east.

Goalkeeper Andy Reid, Neil McLean and Neil Gauld were part of Dave Cormie’s side that day and remain part of the Locos set-up in 2019. Steven Park, now boss Andy Low’s assistant, was also in the Inverurie team.

Broxburn Athletic lie in wait at Harlaw Park on Saturday and the incentive of taking care of business is not lost on full-back Mitchell.

He said: “I’m an Inverurie boy and remember them playing against Motherwell.

“It would be great (for us) to play in a big game like that. It’s games you want to play in.

“Broxburn are meant to be bringing up a decent following, so hopefully it’s a full Harlaw Park.

“They will be a tough test but if we get through, you’d hope for a big team and for everyone associated with the club to have a great day.

“With the way the league form is just now – we’re joint top of the league – we’re hoping that can continue in the cups as well.”