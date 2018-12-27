Mitch matches his dad Mike after passing 100-goal mark for Cove

Mitch and Mike Megginson are delighted to have made history with Cove Rangers by becoming the first father and son to score a century of goals for the club.

Mitch passed the century mark in the Scottish Cup defeat away to Auchinleck Talbot and has notched up 112 goals in only two and a half seasons.

Mitch will receive a trophy marking his achievement after Saturday’s Highland League clash with Huntly.

His dad Mike scored 147 times during his 13 years of loyal service to the club, which was rewarded with a joint testimonial match, along with Davie Whyte, against a full-strength Aberdeen side in 2000.

Mitch couldn’t be happier because he admits his dad, who is now aged 52 and retired from his job as a fireman, was his footballing hero as a child.

“Watching my dad playing for Cove is what persuaded me to go into football,” said Mitch.

“He’s often called a Cove legend and he’s my idol, too. He and my grandad always took me out in the back garden to kick a ball about, as did my uncles.

“I suppose it was inevitable that would make me football daft.

“I was luckier than a lot of youngsters because I also got the chance to watch my dad playing at a pretty high level.

“For both of us to have now scored more than 100 times for Cove is something special.

“I will let everyone else mention the fact it took dad a bit longer than I did to achieve it but it’s something we can both be proud of.

“I know he will be happy for me. He’s at most games, cheering myself and Cove on from the stand.

“He also travelled far and wide to see me when I was with my other clubs.

“I was delighted to get the chance to sign for Cove because I know it would make coming to watch me a bit easier for him.

“I also knew he would be delighted because he is a real Cove man – but then again, so am I.”

Mike, who has rarely missed any of the games his son has played in over the years, said: “It’s hard to put into words just how proud myself and our entire family are of what Mitch has achieved.

“Cove are a club that have always been close to my heart and it was an honour to get the chance to play for them for 13 years.

“To then see my son do the same has meant a lot.

“It’s brilliant that has now led to him scoring 100 goals for the club as well.

“He is clearly going to go way past my final total but that wouldn’t bother me in the slightest.

“It would give Cove more chance of success, and that’s the far more important thing – always has been, always will be.”