Midfielder MacDonald signs on at Huntly

Huntly manager Martin Skinner is delighted to have agreed a deal to sign Liam MacDonald permanently.

The midfielder has been on loan at Christie Park from Peterhead since the start of the season.

MacDonald has impressed in Black and Gold and the clubs have come to an agreement for him to join the Strathbogie outfit permanently.

However, in the terms of the arrangement the Blue Toon have a buy-back clause with manager Jim McInally believing the 20-year-old could make the step back up to the SPFL if he continues to develop.

Huntly boss Skinner said: “We’ve agreed terms with Peterhead to sign Liam permanently.

“He’s been a good signing for us and has played a lot of games on loan.

“He fits the bill for what we look for in terms of attitude and desire so it’s great for us and Liam.

“There is a buy-back clause, Peterhead know the ability he has and they wanted that.

“We’re happy with that because if Liam has the chance and wants to go back to the higher level we’re not going to hold him back.”

Tomorrow Huntly are back in Highland League action when Lossiemouth visit Christie Park.