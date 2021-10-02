Michael Philipson thrilled as Banks o’ Dee make EE Aberdeenshire Cup history

Man of the match Michael Philipson was delighted to make history as Banks o’ Dee became the first Junior side to win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Aberdeen outfit defeated Formartine United 4-1 at Harlaw Park Inverurie to win the 125th Shire Cup final.

Midfielder Philipson, who scored, said: “It’s brilliant, we’ve lost four finals where we’ve come up short.

“So to finally get over the line feels brilliant.

“It’s great being man of the match, but that’s not what you’re here for, you’re here to win.

“This time it was about coming home with the right medal and we managed it.

“Experience made a difference and on this occasion we got off to a good start and got the first goal which helps everyone and settles you down.

“After getting the second and third goals we were comfortable in the game.

“It’s amazing to have achieved this, we were told no Junior team had won it so it’s brilliant to do it.”

‘I’m so proud’

Jamie Watt, who is Dee co-manager alongside Roy McBain, said: “I’m not sure how to sum it up. I’m so proud of our team to put on a performance like that in a final.

“I felt like it was our time, we’ve been in a few finals and it hasn’t happened for us.

“But in the first half we blew them out of the water and 3-0 was flattering.

“In the second half it was a bit tight and tense, the main got sent off and you don’t know whether to go for it or sit in.

“I said in the team talk that no Junior team had won it in the 125 years and it was the chance to make history.

“It’s an incredible achievement for a Junior team, we’ve managed to keep the core of a good team for a few years and we’ve added to it to create a really good team to get to the next level.

“We’ve said we’re in these competitions to win them now and this time we’ve done it.

“There’s still comments about us being a Junior team, and we are, but we still play to a very high standard week-in, week-out.

“I’m chuffed to get over the final hurdle and win the trophy.”

Formartine blown away in first half

The Junior side started strongly with Formartine goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald denying Mark Gilmour and Lachie MacLeod in the opening half hour.

MacLeod also went close with a curling effort and Philipson had a header cleared off the line by Graham Rodger.

Dee took the lead in the 34th minute with Dean Lawrie’s free-kick from the left powerfully headed home by Mark Gilmour.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 with Rob Armstrong surging down the left and cross low for Marc Young to finish.

In the 44th minute Banks o’ Dee were on easy street with Formartine failing to clear Armstrong’s cross and Philipson produced a clinical low finish from just inside the box.

Things got worse for United in the second period as Dee threatened to add to the score.

Formartine’s Daniel Park was given a straight red card by ref Scott Leslie in the 57th minute after an altercation with Armstrong.

Midway through the second period the Pitmedden men did pull one back with Kevin Hanratty’s cross forced home by Aaron Norris following a scramble in the six-yard box.

Formartine continued to push bodies forward in the closing stages as they attempted to mount an incredible comeback.

But Banks o’ Dee added a fourth in the 90th minute with sub Jamie Buglass racing through before beating goalkeeper Macdonald with a calm finish.