Megginson’s delight at Cove being on brink of SPFL after knocking back Premiership and Championship outfits

The lure of helping Cove Rangers into the SPFL made Mitch Megginson knock back Premiership and Championship clubs.

And the striker is delighted the Highland League champions are on the brink of making the dream of reaching the Scottish Leagues a reality.

Cove thrashed Berwick Rangers 4-0 in front of 1,955 fans at the Balmoral Stadium in the first leg of the pyramid play-off final.

The scoreline surely makes Saturday’s second leg at Shielfield Park a formality with promotion vindicating Megginson’s decision to join the Granite City outfit.

After leaving Alloa three years ago, the former Don, who has also had spells with Raith Rovers and Dumbarton, had other offers but chose Cove.

During his time with the club his dad Mike also played for, Premiership and Championship clubs have shown interest – but Megginson has stayed put.

The 26-year-old said: “I could have stayed at a higher level, but I chose to come to Cove because that’s where I’m from and it’s worked out.

“I don’t need to prove anything to myself – I know I could go up levels and play in the Championship, if not the Premiership.

“But I’m at Cove and here to do a job to get them into League Two and that’s what we’re aiming to do. I wanted to come back to Aberdeen because it’s where I’m from.

“My dad Mike was from there and speaking to the chairman and the board they wanted to get to League Two and that’s something I wanted to be part of.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but there are a lot of the boys here who have played at a higher level.

“Sometimes you don’t drop down because you’re a bad player, it’s because we’re trying to build something here and move up.

“The boys who haven’t played at a higher level could easily play there.”

Megginson got his 49th goal of the season against Berwick but had to come off just after the hour due to a groin problem.

He added: “Hopefully if I’m fit next week I can grab the 50th.

“But it’s a team game. The boys set me up and I was there to put it away.

“I’m not too sure about my injury, I felt my groin.

“But I’m hopeful of being involved. I’ll do everything I can do be fit.”

Megginson was delighted with Cove’s performance as they made home advantage in the first leg count against League Two’s bottom side.

He said: “The boys did what we had to do and to a man we worked hard – harder than we have all season. But that’s what you have to do in the play-offs.

“The end result shows that. We knew they would be tough to break down, but we moved the ball and tried to do that.

“We missed a couple of chances and hit the bar twice. Four-nil is a great result, but we take nothing for granted as it’s only half-time in the tie and next week needs to be the exact same.”

The game was almost entirely one-sided with Cove dominating and Berwick rarely threatening.

In the early stages Wee Gers goalie Ryan Goodfellow saved from Blair Yule and Megginson, but midway through the first half the keeper was beaten.

A Daniel Park corner from the left broke for Ryan Strachan on the right side of the area.

The defender’s cross-cum-shot was fumbled by Goodfellow and, with Cove players closing in to try to force the ball home, Jordan Orru’s attempted clearance off the line hit Sam BURNETT and bounced into the net.

Cove continued to play on the front foot and bagged the second goal in the 38th minute.

Darryn Kelly swung in a cross from the right which Park missed at the front post. MEGGINSON arrived at the back stick to send a diving header into the net from four yards.

In the second half it could have been three on 48 minutes when Darryn Kelly beat Orru in a tackle and sent Megginson clear down the right with his shot from 12 yards hitting the crossbar.

Goodfellow kept the score down with a number of impressive saves and in the 70th minute Scott Ross bulleted a header against the bar from Connor Scully’s corner.

It was 3-0 on 79 minutes when Goodfellow saved a Jordan MacRae header and the rebound ended up in the net, with Jordon BROWN claiming the last touch as Berwick’s Aiden McIlduff tried to clear.

Four minutes later Jamie MASSON cut in from the left and curled home an excellent shot off the right post from 14 yards.