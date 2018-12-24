Cove’s Megginson back with hat-trick

Cove Rangers manager John Sheran was pleased to have Mitch Megginson available again as the striker marked his return from injury with a hat-trick.

Megginson netted all three as the Highland League champions beat Buckie Thistle 3-0 at Victoria Park.

Sheran was pleased with the win which moves Cove five points clear at the top of the Highland League and also to have Megginson back after some thigh trouble.

He said: “It was a really good, solid performance from us.

“It’s always difficult going up to Buckie and the pitch was a little bit bumpy and unpredictable.

“But we restricted their chances and I thought we played decent football going forward.

“I think he (Megginson) was the lucky one on Saturday because he was in the right places getting the goals.

“But it was good for him to get them. Jordan MacRae set up a couple of the goals.

“The second one was a good, quick passing move and Daniel Park set him up with a really good through ball.

“It’s good to have Mitch back because we don’t have the biggest squad at the moment so we can’t afford for too many boys to be out.

“Blair Yule was suspended on Saturday but he will be back for next week which is good.”

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart said: “The difference was the final third. I thought we actually played quite well and matched them in the first half. It was only 1-0 until a couple of seconds before half-time when we let in a stupid goal from our mistake and that changes my team talk and the game.”