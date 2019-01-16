McRitchie says Huntly side are on the rise

Ryan McRitchie believes Huntly have the potential to keep climbing the Highland League table, after extending his stay with the club until the end of the season.

The centre-back is in his second spell on loan at Christie Park from Inverness Caley Thistle.

The 19-year-old initially joined at the tail end of last term, before rejoining this campaign until the turn of the year. Now, though, the loan has been extended until the end of the season.

Under Martin Skinner, McRitchie has helped the Black and Golds to eighth in the table, but he believes they can still improve.

He said: “I’m enjoying it, we’ve come on a lot recently.

“The manager, Martin Skinner, has started playing a 4-2-3-1 and the boys have adjusted to it really well.

“We have got a playing style and we’re trying to pass the ball and make progress.

“We have started playing well and getting results from it – we competed against Cove, Inverurie Locos and Forres.

“We’ve got the potential to keep going higher up the league.”

McRitchie feels he has benefited from playing regularly and enjoys playing under manager Skinner.

He added: “I have been playing reasonably well week in, week out so hopefully I can continue doing that until the end of the season.

“Me and him (Skinner) get on really well and I agree with what he wants to do in football and I’m happy to be working with him.”