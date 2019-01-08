Veteran skipper McLean seeking silver for Inverurie Locos after penning new deal

After penning a new deal with Inverurie Locos, captain Neil McLean would love to win the Highland League.

The Harlaw Park skipper has signed a contract extension to keep him with the Railwaymen until the summer of 2020.

That will take him to 16 seasons with the Garioch outfit. Sitting fifth in the Highland League this term, Locos are too far back to challenge for the championship.

However, McLean hopes that in the next campaign Inverurie can mount a sustained challenge for the title which has eluded him.

McLean has won the Highland League Cup twice, the Aberdeenshire Shield twice, the Qualifying Cup twice and the short-lived North Regional Challenge Cup, but has been a Highland League runner-up on four occasions.

He said: “We look at the table this season and we’re a bit short of where we would like to be in terms of challenging for honours this year.

“Speaking to a lot of the guys, we have let ourselves down in cup competitions and haven’t been as consistent in the league as last year.

“Hopefully with one or two additions we can mount a challenge on all fronts.

“It would be nice to complete the set of trophies.

“We’ve been second in the league a number of times over the years and were very close in 2007 when we lost it on the last day of the season.

“What everybody wants to achieve at this level is to win the league title.

“It is something that has eluded me so far in my time with Locos.

“But there are a lot of good teams who will be looking to win it and if you want to win any league you need to be consistent through the season.

“For me it would be the icing on the cake to do that and then the club could maybe get rid of me if that happens.

“Right now, we’re aiming for as many points as we can this season and then trying to mount a challenge next season.”

McLean, who made his 500th Inverurie appearance in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Strathspey, is happy to still be able to contribute to Locos aged 37 and is enjoying playing under boss Neil Cooper.

McLean added: “I’ll be 38 at the end of this year and my fitness is still fine.

“I’m still ticking over and I’m not holding anybody back. The main thing for me is that I still feel I can contribute to the team. The manager feels the same way so I’m delighted to sign for another year to take me up to 16 seasons with the Locos.

“Neil Cooper has brought in new ideas and good ideas which we have all bought into.

“The team is well organised and the training is good. Neil is a good guy to play for.

“He speaks to me about the team and when he wants input he asks for it.

“I played alongside his assistant Steven Park for a number of years so I have a good relationship with Steven as well.

“Locos is a good place to play football and I guess that’s why so many boys have committed to the club, because they are enjoying it.”