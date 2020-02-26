Formartine United’s veteran defender Craig McKeown looks to continue playing career into next season

Formartine United’s Craig McKeown says he feels capable of playing beyond the end of the season.

The defender was set to face Nairn County at North Lodge Park tonight in the Highland League, but the game has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

McKeown’s contract is up in the summer and, having suffered two cruciate ligament injuries which kept him out for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns, the 34-year-old did wonder if he may call it a day.

But the former Clyde and Dundee defender still feels capable of contributing to the Formartine cause.

McKeown said: “We discussed earlier in the season that we’d see what happens at the end of the season and see how my body feels.

“I’m still enjoying it at the moment and I still feel fit enough to compete.

“If that’s how I am I’ll look to play next season. But right now it’s about trying to stay injury-free and help the team get results and clean sheets between now and the end of the season.

“It’s been going that way lately and hopefully it can continue.

“With the injuries I’ve had and the older you get you start to appreciate playing more.

“I want to enjoy every game and I look to take positives out of every game, because every game you play you’re one step closer to retirement.

“I feel fine just now and feel like I’m still able to do a job for the team so if I still feel like that and I’m still enjoying it I’ll carry on playing.”