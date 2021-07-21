Max Barry pleased to be given a chance at Buckie Thistle

Max Barry is grateful for the opportunity he’s been given at Buckie Thistle.

The former Aberdeen midfielder was signed by the Jags in January and has been given a chance to show what he is capable of in the Highland League.

Barry, 19, has started Buckie’s first two competitive games this season against Aberdeen and Formartine United in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup carried over from last term.

Graeme Stewart’s side start their Highland League campaign against Lossiemouth at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Barry said: “I’m very pleased to get a chance at Buckie.

“I feel like I’ve shown up well in training and worked hard.

“I’m grateful to the manager for giving me the opportunity to show that on the pitch in the first couple of games.

“Hopefully if I get more opportunities I can make the most of them.”

Jags weren’t clinical

Buckie have won once and lost once in the two Aberdeenshire Cup ties they have played.

They defeated Aberdeen, but then lost on penalties to Formartine in the semi-final of the competition after failing to take their chances.

Barry added: “There were positives we could take from that game (against Formartine).

“We dominated the game with the ball, but we didn’t take our chances when we should have.

“That’s something we need to work on and improve.”