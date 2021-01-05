Scottish Cup: Buckie Thistle without Martin MacKinnon for Caley Thistle tie

Buckie Thistle will be without on-loan goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon for their Scottish Cup tie with Caley Thistle.

MacKinnon was loaned to Buckie by the Scottish Championship club to get game-time and despite the Caley Jags wanting MacKinnon to play in the game on Saturday, competition rules do not allow it.

That will mean a choice for manager Graeme Stewart between Lee Herbert or Daniel Bell, who has been working off-shore.

MacKinnon – who has previous Highland League experience with Fort William – played in the 3-0 first round win over Albion Rovers on Boxing Day.

However, Caley Thistle manager John Robertson indicated it would not be possible for MacKinnon to feature against his parent club.

Robertson said: “As soon as the draw came out we discussed it. Our thoughts were he could play, as he’s out there for a reason, to get experience and play in big games. Why would you deny the lad an opportunity to play in the Scottish Cup?

“He kept a clean sheet in the last round against Albion Rovers and we would have had a chat to Martin, to make sure he was comfortable (with playing against his parent club). But the rules unfortunately say he can’t be involved at all.

“Non-permanent loans are not allowed to play against their parent clubs, so Martin will have to miss out on this one. We wouldn’t have had any problem. People may have said ‘what if goes to penalties and he’s the hero for Buckie?’ – if it went that far then that’s down to our failings, not his.”