Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is looking forward to starting the new Highland League season in front of fans – even if they are not Broch supporters.

The Buchan side face Lossiemouth at Grant Park tomorrow and, with Moray in Tier 1, supporters will be in attendance.

Although they may not be backing his team, Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie said: “It will definitely be good to play in front of some fans again.

“Our game last weekend against Inverurie in the Aberdeenshire Cup showed us the difference because there was definitely a presence missing.

“Regardless of whether they are cheering you or booing you the fans create an atmosphere, so I’m looking forward to this game and delighted we’re a step closer to having them back.”

After winning the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield last term and finishing second in the Highland League, Cowie believes his side can have another good campaign.

He added: “We know Lossiemouth are a difficult side to play against and it’s a 15-game league season, so there’s no margin for error.

“There will be upsets and there will be shocks, but we’ve just got to focus on ourselves, take it one game at a time and try to come up with a plan that’s successful on the day.

“We want to be successful because you’re measured by winning trophies and we believe we are in a position where we can challenge.

“The length of the season doesn’t take away from teams thinking they have a chance.

“The top six or seven as well as a couple more will all think they’ve got a chance and we’re one of those teams.

“We believe we’ve got a squad capable of challenging and we’ll be going all guns blazing to try to get to that level as will all the other teams.”

