Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh’s character after remarkable comeback win against Brora

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie hailed the character of his players as they came from behind to record an emphatic 6-2 victory over Brora Rangers.

In an incredible contest at Bellslea the Breedon Highland League champions were two up inside quarter of an hour.

But a remarkable Broch turnaround saw the Cattachs heavily beaten as the home side made it three league wins from three.

Fraserburgh boss Cowie said: “We started off poorly. At 2-0 down I was scratching my head, James Duthie (assistant manager) and I knew we had to change it.

“Our shape was giving us a problem because their full-backs were playing high and getting too much time and space.

“We found it difficult and we made a change that we felt would help (going to a back four).

“Then to be fair to the players after we got it back to 2-1 I don’t think they looked back.

“I think our aggression and our press won the game for us and I’m delighted with the three points.

“It’s not the first time we’ve been behind and have come back to win, that’s the third time this season.

“I don’t want it to keep happening – but you can’t really question the character of the players.

“I look at the bench and it’s filled with talent, we can rotate the squad and they’re all giving me a massive headache.

“When they go on the park all I ask of them is they come off it knackered and to a man they delivered.”

Brora make good start

The visitors made an impressive start and took the lead after three minutes when Dale Gillespie hammered a right-foot shot into the top left corner from 30 yards.

Brora doubled their advantage 10 minutes later when Jordan MacRae beat Willie West to a through ball and stabbed a shot beyond advancing goalkeeper Paul Leask.

Fraserburgh responded and Sean Butcher was denied twice in quick succession by good saves from Cattachs goalkeeper Joe Malin.

In the 24 minute the Broch did pull one back.

Ryan Cowie’s long throw-in from the left was flicked on by Butcher and when Brora failed to clear Paul Young volleyed home from 10 yards.

Four minutes later it was all square with Butcher’s knockdown dropping for Paul Campbell 15 yards out and he produced a good left-footed finish into the bottom right corner.

Fraserburgh hit the front

Early in the second half Scott Barbour went close for the hosts when he found space on the left side of the area and curled a shot against the right post.

It was Fraserburgh who got the next goal in the 64th minute with Campbell’s corner from the left headed back across goal by Kieran Simpson and Butcher finished from close range.

On 73 minutes another Campbell corner from the left was missed by Malin in the swirling breeze and sub Jamie Beagrie arrived at the back post to head home.

Just a minute later it was five for the home side with Barbour’s chipped ball in from the left flank headed into his own net by Brora defender Josh Meekings.

With eight minutes left Gary Harris’ cross from the right was turned home at the back post by Barbour.

In the closing stages Brora’s Andrew Macrae was given a second yellow card by referee Greg Soutar after retaliating following Bryan Hay’s foul.

‘We were outfought’

Speaking prior to the resignation of manager Steven Mackay, assistant manager Craig Campbell – who is now in interim charge – said: “We’re bitterly disappointed, but I think we got out of the game exactly what we deserved.

“We were outfought which is the most hurtful thing – that’s not the standards we set as management team.

“We take full responsibility for it as a management team because we’ve taken most of the players to the club.

“That’s nowhere near acceptable for us. We’re under no illusions, we know we’re short of bodies at the moment.

“Personally I don’t think we’ll win the league with the squad we’ve got just now.

“We need to add to it and the result shows that, it was a good gauge for us in showing how far we are off it.

“It’s been difficult attracting players, we’ve tried to get boys on loan and it hasn’t quite worked out yet.

“We are trying and it is frustrating because we want to win the league but we were a mile off it against Fraserburgh.”