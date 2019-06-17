MacRae leaves Cove Rangers to join Brora

Jordan MacRae has left Cove Rangers and signed for Brora Rangers on a three-year contract.

The striker joined the Granite City side last July from Nairn County.

The 20-year-old helped Cove claim the Highland League title, the Highland League Cup and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup treble as well as helping them win promotion to League Two through the pyramid play-offs.

Cove co-manager Graeme Mathieson said: “He’s a great lad and we’ve really enjoyed our time working with Jordan, but the travelling wasn’t going to work out.

“He’s based in Nairn and all our games are going to be in Aberdeen and further south. So logistically it was a problem and he’s keen to play every week. So he’s going to a good club with good people in Brora.”

Brora boss Steven Mackay added: “Jordan is one of the best young strikers in the league. I’m delighted he has agreed to join us.

“He is only 20 and he will get better.”