Macphee returns to Elgin on loan

Formartine United midfielder Archie Macphee has rejoined Elgin City on loan.

The 27-year-old former City captain, returns for his fourth spell at Borough Briggs after his last stint with Gavin Price’s side was restricted to just six appearances due to the early finish in League 2 following the coronavirus pandemic.

Macphee is in the final year of his contract at North Lodge Park and it seems likely his return to Elgin will spell the end of his time at United.