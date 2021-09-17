Lyall Booth believes Brechin is the place to gain experience

Lyall Booth wants to learn his trade in the Breedon Highland League after joining Brechin City.

The left-back – who left Aberdeen this summer – has joined the Hedgemen on a deal until January and could make his debut in this weekend’s Scottish Cup first round tie against Vale of Leithen at Glebe Park.

Booth, 18, had initially hoped to remain in full-time football after leaving the Dons.

However, that hasn’t materialised and he’s now ready to adjust to the part-time game.

Booth spent a few weeks with Buckie Thistle last month, but opted to join Brechin instead.

He said: “I see Brechin as a very professional club and I want to get games in senior football rather than youth football, because the two are very different.

“Senior football is something you need to experience at a young age to progress I think so I thought Brechin would be the best fit for me.

“I think the Highland League is a very good standard and doesn’t get as much credit as it should.

“There are some very good teams in the league and I think the standard keeps improving in the Highland League.

“The aim in the summer was to get full-time football.

“But with Covid and various things it became quite difficult and I felt I needed somewhere to settle down and play as much as possible.

“I had a few weeks at Buckie, but I wasn’t getting as much football as I would have liked.

“So I thought I would look elsewhere in the Highland League because I felt I could play games at that level and Brechin are another top side in the league and I decided to sign for them.”