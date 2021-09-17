Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Lyall Booth believes Brechin is the place to gain experience

By Callum Law
17/09/2021, 11:45 am
Lyall Booth has joined Brechin City
Lyall Booth has joined Brechin City

Lyall Booth wants to learn his trade in the Breedon Highland League after joining Brechin City.

The left-back – who left Aberdeen this summer – has joined the Hedgemen on a deal until January and could make his debut in this weekend’s Scottish Cup first round tie against Vale of Leithen at Glebe Park.

Booth, 18, had initially hoped to remain in full-time football after leaving the Dons.
However, that hasn’t materialised and he’s now ready to adjust to the part-time game.

Booth spent a few weeks with Buckie Thistle last month, but opted to join Brechin instead.

He said: “I see Brechin as a very professional club and I want to get games in senior football rather than youth football, because the two are very different.

“Senior football is something you need to experience at a young age to progress I think so I thought Brechin would be the best fit for me.

“I think the Highland League is a very good standard and doesn’t get as much credit as it should.

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Lyall Booth will be playing under Brechin manager Andy Kirk, right

“There are some very good teams in the league and I think the standard keeps improving in the Highland League.

“The aim in the summer was to get full-time football.

“But with Covid and various things it became quite difficult and I felt I needed somewhere to settle down and play as much as possible.

“I had a few weeks at Buckie, but I wasn’t getting as much football as I would have liked.

“So I thought I would look elsewhere in the Highland League because I felt I could play games at that level and Brechin are another top side in the league and I decided to sign for them.”