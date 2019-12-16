Inverurie Locos boss Low vows to keep up pressure on Highland League summit after victory

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low hopes his side can continue to keep up the pressure on Highland League leaders Brora Rangers.

Locos thrashed Turriff United 8-1 at Harlaw Park on Saturday to remain three points behind Brora, who needed a stoppage-time Jordan MacRae goal to defeat Forres Mechanics.

Although the Cattachs continue to set the pace, Low is eager to put his side in a position to capitalise should Steven Mackay’s men slip up.

Low said: “We just need to keep trying to win our games.

“I said as soon as I got the job – I want us to be in the position we are in, within touching distance when it comes to the end of February into March.

“To do that we just have to keep on winning and concentrate on every Saturday, and if anything happens elsewhere hopefully we can punish that by picking up three points ourselves.”

Locos’ attackers were in goalscoring mood against United, with Neil Gauld netting four goals and Jonny Smith also netting a hat-trick, while Chris Angus also found the net.

It was a bad day at the office for Turriff, who netted a consolation strike through defender Cammy Bowden early in the second half.

Low was thrilled with the victory which rounds off a successful week, after progressing to the final of the Aberdeenshire Shield with Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Huntly.

Low added: “It was a great win, but also a great performance. That was a big thing for me as well as I wasn’t too pleased with the performance on Wednesday.

“We got a response from the players in that respect and it could have been more in the end.

“It’s good to see us punish teams and get more goals. The strikers have been scoring goals in ones and twos, so it was good to see them go into higher figures. That will give them a little boost, strikers love scoring goals.”

Locos’ attention now turns to Saturday’s game against Forres at Mosset Park, and Low is determined for his side to maintain their consistency.

He added: “We have put together a couple of good wins now, so it’s just a case of building on that performance.

“It’s a good place for us to build from, in terms of how I want us to play. I thought the intensity we played at was what I want us to do going forward.

“We just move on to another tough game next week.”