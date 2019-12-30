Low – No doubt Gauld will reach 300 Inverurie Locos goals

Boss Andy Low is backing veteran striker Neil Gauld to reach 300 goals for Inverurie Locos.

The hitman bagged his 24th hat-trick for the Railwaymen in Saturday’s 7-1 win over Lossiemouth at Harlaw Park, meaning he now has 272 goals for the Garioch side over two spells.

Low thinks 300 is “definitely” on the cards for the 32-year-old.

He said: “Neil’s finishing was brilliant. He done what he does best.

“He’s a penalty box goalscorer. He’s clinical and makes finishing look easy.

“I was really happy with his performance.

“I’ve got no doubt he’ll get to 300.

“As long as Gauldy’s at Inverurie Locos he’ll always score goals.

“His all-round play’s been brilliant of late and he’s really contributed to the team performance.”

Low has been playing four attackers with Gauld, Andy Hunter, Chris Angus and Jonny Smith all in the Locos’ 11.

While Gauld, Angus and Smith have been scoring for fun, Hunter was playing more of a supporting role.

However, he netted on Saturday, and his manager was happy to single him out for praise.

Low said: “They’re all very disciplined. Although he’s not been scoring many goals recently, Andy Hunter’s done a lot of work for the team in terms of the defensive side of things.

“He’s been a stand-out in the last couple of weeks, although he hasn’t hit the headlines like the other guys.

“They’ve all played very well and the guys behind – Calum Dingwall and Sam Burnett – give us a lot of protection, which allows the guys to go and play higher up the park.”

The win against Lossie means Locos end 2019 second in the Highland League, three points behind leaders Brora Rangers having played one game more.

Low – who knows they’ll need to strive to continue their blistering form into 2020 – said: “The boys done really well and we were clinical when we needed to be.

“It could have been more and probably should’ve been more.

“I’m happy as the guys are playing well and scoring goals – we just need to keep on going.

“We’ll need to be at our very best to take anything from Nairn as they’re a good side.”

Locos netted three before half-time against Lossie, with skipper Neil McLean’s opener starting things off before Gauld grabbed a double.

Hunter was rewarded for sparkling performances over the last couple of weeks when he scored the fourth after the interval.

Angus got in on the act soon after, before centre-back Eric Watson added the sixth.

Greg Mitchell – making his 200th Locos appearance – was then dismissed, however, this blow couldn’t stop the home side and Gauld completed his hat-trick on the volley from a Hunter cross.

There was a late consolation for Lossie when Fraser Forbes’ strike was deflected in.