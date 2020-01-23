Andy Low magnanimous in Aberdeenshire Shield final defeat as Inverurie Locos show ‘progress’

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low admitted the better side won after their Aberdeenshire Shield final defeat to Fraserburgh.

A brace from Paul Campbell and Scott Barbour’s counter made the difference at the Balmoral Stadium.

Chris Angus had equalised just before half-time for the Railwaymen, but the Broch had the better of the second period.

This was Low’s first final as Locos manager.

Although his side were defeated he believes he is making progress after replacing Neil Cooper in October.

Low said: “I thought the first half was even and I thought in the first 20 to 25 minutes we were the better side and could’ve been two up.

“We had two really good chances and then Fraserburgh came back into it for a 15-minute spell and then we finished the first half better.

“I thought it was a fair score at half time, but Fraserburgh were the better team in the second half and they dominated the half.

“We lost our shape and Fraserburgh managed the game a lot better than us and deserved their victory.

“I think we are making progress and we’re getting closer to teams like Fraserburgh.

“There is a gap to be filled and I saw it as soon as I came in and it’s going to be filled through hard work and young lads learning.

“We’ve got a young group of lads with a few experienced ones and we’re hoping those experienced ones can pass on that experience.

“But this is a reminder there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Barbour played a big part in the outcome of the final scoring the second goal, finishing a move he started, and then the striker helped create the third.

Low felt Locos should have dealt with Barbour better and added: “He was a big difference. Scott gave Fraserburgh an out-ball, I felt we cancelled them out well.

“But he was the out-ball and in the second half he got space and when you give him space he’ll hurt you, and he did.

“He’s strong, quick and a good player and good players hurt you.

“We need to regroup because the boys did a lot of good stuff and things we’d worked on in training, but not for long enough.”