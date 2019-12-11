Inverurie’s Low knows spot in Aberdeenshire Shield final would be first high of fledgling managerial career

Andy Low is determined to lead Inverurie Locos into a first final as a manager.

Weather permitting the Railwaymen will face Huntly at Christie Park in the Aberdeen-shire Shield semi-final tonight.

Low became Locos boss in October, replacing Neil Cooper, and this evening’s fixture represents a first opportunity to take the club into a final as gaffer.

It’s a chance Low is determined to make the most of as Inverurie haven’t reached a final since December 2016 – when they beat Banks o’ Dee to win the Shield.

He said: “It’s a good game for myself and the team. When you start as a new manager you want to have success as quickly as possible.

“This is our first chance to get to a cup final and it would be a big plus for Locos as a club.

“It’s a good opportunity for us. We’ll need to play well but hopefully we can do that.

“In the Aberdeenshire competitions I think Locos should be in finals regularly.

“We should be targeting at least one final a season as a club.

“We need to put ourselves in a position where we can win trophies regularly and to do that you need to win semi-finals.

“We’ve got a good mix of experience and youth and it’s about getting the right mix on the day in the team and in the squad.

“The experienced guys have been great with the younger players and hopefully passing on that experience benefits us.”