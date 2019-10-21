Low keen on Inverurie Locos post after Scottish Cup triumph

Andy Low admits he is interested in becoming manager of Inverurie Locos.

The Railwaymen beat Rothes 3-1 at Mackessack Park in the Scottish Cup second round on Saturday with assistant manager Steven Park and coach Low in charge following Neil Cooper’s departure from the club on Friday.

A former player at Harlaw Park, Low returned to the club in January as a coach and admits he’s interested in becoming the next manager.

He said: “It’s something I’ll need to speak to my family about. These things are a big commitment and family always comes first.

“But I love working for Locos, I loved my time at the club since coming back and it’s certainly something I’m looking into.”

On Saturday a brace from Chris Angus and Neil McLean’s counter saw Locos through, with Jack Maley grabbing a late consolation for Rothes.

Low was pleased that the players put the upheaval of Cooper’s exit behind them to progress.

He added: “The full focus at training in the week was to concentrate on the game on Saturday.

“Both sessions were really good and we prepared properly as we have every week this season and the players deserve full credit.

“I thought the boys were outstanding from the very start of the game right the way through.

“It’s just unfortunate we never got a clean sheet because I felt as a team and a back four we deserved that. Everyone was really good on the day and victory was well deserved.”

Locos will meet Cowdenbeath or Broxburn Athletic in the third round.