Andy Low aims high as Inverurie Locos eye top-three Highland League finish

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low has challenged his side to record a top-three finish in the Highland League this season.

Locos are second in the league, two points ahead of Rothes and three clear of fourth-placed Fraserburgh, who play each other tomorrow.

Inverurie bounced back from a 4-0 defeat to league leaders Brora Rangers with a 3-1 win against Deveronvale last weekend and Low believes finishing in the top three would represent progress for his club this term.

He said: “Top three is the target now and it’s a realistic one, I feel.

“The teams chasing Brora all have to play each other and, if we can finish in the top three, it would be an improvement on last year’s fifth. Brora are on a run at the minute which doesn’t look like stopping. They’re 11 points clear and, while Fraserburgh still have to play them, they must be feeling confident with the lead they have.

“We’re just trying to finish the season as strongly as we can. We have eight games left and we’ve got a goal to aim for. Anything above that will be a bonus.”

Strathspey Thistle are the visitors to Harlaw Park tomorrow and Low knows all about the threat of the Jags.

The Locos boss said: “I am good friends with Gordy Nicolson, the Strathspey manager, and I coached James Fraser, one of their players, when we worked together at Buckie. Andy Skinner was there, too. I know they have good players.”