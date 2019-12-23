Inverurie Locos win is ‘best of campaign’ – Low

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low described his side’s 4-0 win at Forres Mechanics as their best display of the campaign so far.

A Chris Angus double along with goals from Neil Gauld and Jonny Smith kept Locos three points behind Highland League leaders Brora Rangers having played one game more.

Low, who replaced Neil Cooper in October, was delighted with his side’s showing against Charlie Rowley’s Forres.

He said: “That was as good as I have seen us play since I took over.

“We were composed and clinical when we needed to be. We could have been six or seven up.

“We need to keep winning games as we know Brora aren’t going to drop many points.”

Turriff United manager Kris Hunter was also proud of his team after they ended a seven-game losing run with a 4-2 win at Strathspey Thistle.

Liam Taylor netted to put Strathspey in front before a Matt McDonald penalty restored parity.

Ross Naismith scored for the Jags before Turriff took control thanks to goals from Keir Smith and McDonald.

Luke Kinsella was sent off for Turra before Angus Grant notched the fourth.

It was Turriff’s third win of the season, which moved them up to 14th spot.

Hunter said: “I thought the players were excellent from start to finish.

“It was probably our best performance of the season.

“The players showed a lot of maturity.

“We were disappointed to be 1-0 down given the way we had knocked the ball about.

“I didn’t think we deserved that but we responded very well.

“I thought every one of them to a man were excellent.”