Inverurie Locos’ skipper McLean back on board after injury

Inverurie Locos captain Neil McLean is relieved to be able to focus on football again after overcoming a troubling nose injury.

The Railwaymen skipper broke his nose on July 27, the opening day of the Highland League season, against Buckie Thistle.

Initially the damage didn’t seem too bad, but over the next few days things got worse and McLean was struggling to breathe through his nose.

An operation was required and now the experienced midfielder is in contention to make his Locos comeback against Rothes at Mackessack Park tomorrow.

McLean said: “The nose is fine now, there are no ill effects and I’m back training.

“It was a bit of a worst case scenario in terms of what could have happened.

“But I’m past it now and everything is fine. I’m working back towards full fitness and hoping to build up my match sharpness as and when I can.

“There were a few complications and my nose needed to be operated on.

“Once I’d met the consultant and the surgeon, it was pretty quickly rectified.

“If I hadn’t had the surgery it could have led to further problems down the line.

“Thankfully it was all sorted out in time and I’m back to normality now.”

On the injury, he added: “I got a knock during the game and I just played on – you’re not quite sure how bad it is.

“I finished the game and then a few days later it started to kick in and got progressively worse over a few days.

“It was a strange one, but in 22 years of playing senior football it’s probably the worst injury I’ve had.

“It was disappointing it happened at the start of the season, but hopefully I can get back to contributing for the team.”

Inverurie have won six of their first seven league fixtures and McLean knows it won’t be easy for him to get back into Neil Cooper’s side.

He added: “The team have been playing well and the boys are where we are in the league on merit.

“In the games we’ve won, we’ve beaten teams well. It’s good to see the club and the boys up and around the top at this time in the season.

“It will be a tough game against Rothes, they’re one of the top sides in the league with the players they have.

“They’re capable of winning any game and they ran Brora really close (2-1 loss) on Wednesday.

“We’re under no illusions, going up to Mackessack Park, and we’ll have to earn the right to play and be at our best to win.”

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Locos midfielder Jordan Cooper has penned a contract extension that will keep him at Harlaw Park until the summer of 2023.

Garioch gaffer Cooper said: “Jordan gives his all at every session and has an exemplary attitude on and off the park.

“I really rate Jordan and our feelings about his talent and attitude are reflected in this new, long contract.”

Elsewhere, Huntly look to build on earning their first point on Wednesday against Strathspey in tomorrow’s derby against Keith at Christie Park.

Deveronvale host Brora Rangers at Princess Royal Park and Buckie Thistle are at home to a Fort William side buoyed by their first league win since April 2017 in midweek.

Wick and Lossiemouth face off at Harmsworth Park.