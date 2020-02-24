Inverurie Locos out in front for Highland League’s second spot with away win

Inverurie Locos moved eight points clear in the race to finish best of the rest in the Highland League after coming from behind to beat Keith 3-1 at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons have not beaten Locos for four years but they gave themselves a great chance of ending their barren run when Michael Selfridge put them ahead from a corner four minutes before the break with his seventh goal of the season.

Leading scorer Cammy Keith, Scott Gray and Selfridge all had chances to extend the home side’s lead in the second half and they were made to rue not taking any of their opportunities as three goals in the final 25 minutes gave Locos victory.

Ryan Stott levelled the game before Andy Hunter put Locos ahead with 10 minutes remaining when he scored from close range and in the dying seconds Chris Angus headed home his 27th goal of the season to secure the win for the Garioch side.

Delighted Locos boss Andy Low said: “We deserved to win as we had the better chances. It wasn’t pretty in very difficult conditions and we were unlucky to be behind at the break but as the second half wore on we were in control and we took our goals well.”

Disappointed Maroons boss Dean Donaldson said: “We had three good chances just after half-time to go further ahead, and usually when you don’t take them you lose out, but on another day we would have won. We more than matched them, in fact in the second half we were the better side.”