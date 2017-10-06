Inverurie Locos manager delighted to have Reid back for visit of champs

Inverurie Locos manager Neil Cooper has hailed new signing Andy Reid ahead of their match against Buckie Thistle.

The Highland League champions visit Harlaw Park tomorrow and keeper Reid is expected to make his second start since returning to the railwaymen from Formartine United.

He was unveiled before last week’s 2-0 win at Deveronvale and kept a clean sheet in the first appearance of his second spell.

Boss Cooper is delighted to have him back at Locos.

He said: “Once Andy became available we spoke to him and he said the only club he wanted to come to was Inverurie Locos.

“I spoke to my goalkeeping coach Steven Pratt and my assistant Steven Park who both know him really well.

“He has the most clean sheets of an Inverurie goalkeeper and he is well-liked by everyone at the club.

“People like him and Neil Gauld, Neil McLean and Steven Park all have a vast number of games for Locos.

“It’s a great signing, he’s a good talker at the back as well and made a great debut at Deveronvale last week and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

Inverurie full-back Greg Mitchell has also signed a contract extension to keep him with the club until 2021.

Cooper added: “I’m delighted to get Greg signed up.

“His attitude since I’ve come in has been first class, he trains hard and his level of performance has been good. It’s great for the club that he has committed himself.”

On the visit of Buckie, Cooper said: “They’re the reigning champions and they had a good result against Huntly on Wednesday night. We know we’ll need to be at our best again but we have been playing well ourselves.”

Jags boss Graeme Stewart said: “I expect a tough game, I know quite a lot of their team, they will be fit and strong.

“Already this season we saw against Turriff and Nairn if we don’t play well then we’ll be punished.

“We’ll have to be at our best on Saturday, and hopefully we will be.”