Highland: Inverurie Locos manager Cooper ‘delighted’ by three clean sheets in a row

Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper has praised his defence after keeping three clean sheets in a row.

Having conceded 32 goals in 18 league games, the Railwaymen have tightened up at the back in recent weeks with a trio of shut-outs.

The latest clean sheet was in Saturday’s 7-0 Harlaw Park win over Turriff.

That result followed a 4-0 victory over Huntly and a 0-0 draw with Buckie Thistle.

Cooper is happy with his backline and said: “We have not had a problem scoring goals this season.

“Last year we scored over 100 goals and this year we were top scorers until very recently.

“Our problem this season has been conceding more goals – last term we had the second best defensive record in the league.

“This year we have conceded more goals – but we’ve had three clean sheets on the bounce so I’m delighted for Andy Reid in goal and the back four.”

A star of the run of clean sheets has been Daniel Crisp. Often this season he has been a utility man for Locos, having lined up at right-back as well as on the right of midfield and in the centre of the park.

But in the last three games Crisp has partnered Ryan Broadhurst at centre-back and his contribution has been noticed.

Cooper added: “When I first came to the club Dan was a centre-half or a right-back and he did well.

“Dan’s performance level dropped a wee bit and he was out of the team.

“But every time he has come in this season – whether it’s been right-back, centre-back or in midfield – he has done well.

“He has played the last three games alongside Ryan Broadhurst at centre-half and we have got really strong performances alongside Thomas Reid and Chris Herd at full-back. Chris also deserves a mention because in the last four games he has shown the sort of performances and form we are looking for week-in, week-out.”