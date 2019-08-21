Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Inverurie Locos hope this is their year

Inverurie Locos defender Mark Souter hopes this can be the season they claim the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup for the first time.

The Railwaymen start their Shire Cup challenge this evening against Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

The Garioch outfit have never lifted the famous old trophy, despite a few near misses.

Since winning the Aberdeenshire Shield in season 2016-17 season, Locos’ record in cups has been poor.

Souter, involved in Shield triumphs in 2016-17 and 2013-14, hopes that can change this term.

He said: “We’ve got a tough opener, Fraserburgh are a good team who work hard and are at the top of the league, so we’ll need the right mentality to get through.

“We really want to change our record in cups and we want it to change this season.

“The manager has been here for three seasons and we haven’t won a cup under him yet and we want to change that.

“I want to win the Aberdeenshire Cup and the Highland League as well and have a lot of medals at the end of my career, so we need to have the belief we can achieve that.

“It’s one of the oldest cups in football, so it would be great for the club, the players and the fans if we could win it for the first time.

“But first we need to get past Fraserburgh and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is hoping they can reverse a relatively dry run in cup competitions.

The Broch won the Shire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield in season 2015-16, but haven’t lifted a trophy since.

Cowie said: “We were maybe spoiled in my first season winning both Aberdeenshire trophies.

“Since then we’ve done OK, but some stupid results have seen us go out of the cups.

“We want to do well in every competition we’re in and we want to go as far as possible in the Aberdeenshire Cup.”

And Broch manager Cowie may also freshen up his team after a 3-1 win at Buckie on Saturday.

He added: “I may make a few changes because we have a squad now where a lot of players are expecting to play week-in, week-out.

“So we need to make sure we pick guys that are fresh and can win us games and we might need to mix it up a bit for this game.

“It’s two teams in good form with good players so it should be an exciting game.”