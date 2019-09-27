Locos eye points from top-five league rivals

Inverurie Locos manager Neil Cooper admits games against the sides around them have added significance if they want to challenge at the top end of the Highland League.

Brora Rangers visit Harlaw Park tomorrow to play the Railwaymen.

Locos are fifth in the table, with the Cattachs three points and two places higher. However, the top five sides are separated by just six points.

Garioch gaffer Cooper knows results against the teams close to Inverurie can have an important bearing.

He said: “If you want to be up near the top come the end of the season these are the type of games you need to win.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to give a good performance tomorrow and pick up the three points.

“There are no easy games, and you get the same points for beating teams at the top as the teams at the bottom.

“At this level it’s about making sure the players are organised and their attitude is good.

“It’s been that again this season and we’ve been winning games so hopefully it continues.

“When you watch highlights of games a lot of goals at this level come from lack of concentration.

“So it’s the teams that can cut that out that will be more consistent.”

Locos go into tomorrow’s game after coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Wick Academy in the Scottish Cup last Saturday, courtesy of a hat-trick from striker Chris Angus.

Cooper hopes his side can build on that result and added: “To win football games you need to show the hunger and desire as well as quality on the ball to create chances.

“When you’ve not got the ball it’s about hard work, matching runs, limiting space and being a compact defensive unit.

“If you want to win games regularly those are qualities that are needed.

“But the boys have done well in the league and have shown those things.

“The league is tight just now. We’re fifth but there are teams in Nairn, Rothes and Keith who are close behind us.

“There are a lot of teams vying to be in the top five so to stay there you need to win games.”

Inverurie will be without defender Eric Watson due to suspension, but midfielder Calum Dingwall returns to the fold.

On the threat posed by Brora, Cooper said: “Brora are a good side. we’ve had good results against them in the past and they’ve had good results against us before.

“It’s a game both sides are capable of winning.

“We’re three points behind them so it would be good if we could win.

“They’ve got a good defensive unit and also dangerous forward players who can score goals.

“We had a great result last week and I don’t see why we can’t win this game.”

Elsewhere league leaders Buckie Thistle make the trip to the Haughs to meet Turriff United.

Strathspey Thistle welcome Rothes to Seafield Park and Fort William host Wick Academy at Claggan Park.

In the Scottish Cup first round Deveronvale play their replay against Lowland League Spartans at Princess Royal Park after a 1-1 draw at Ainslie Park last Saturday.

Clachnacuddin and Nairn County are facing each other in a cup replay at Grant Street Park.