Inverurie Locos must focus on winning games again – Andy Low

Andy Low says Inverurie Locos can no longer think about second spot and have to focus on simply winning games again.

Locos boss Low was disappointed with the manner of their 4-1 defeat to Fraserburgh on Friday and says that runner-up spot is out of their hands.

The Harlaw Park side still sit second but teams challenging them for that position – Rothes, Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle – have a significant number of games still to play. Locos only have four league fixtures left.

A draw against Buckie was followed up by the defeat to a clinical Broch on home soil, with Low admitting second spot is out of their hands now.

He said: “I would say so but I don’t think we should be looking at that right now. We should be looking at ourselves – individually and I’ll look at myself to see if there’s anything I can do better.

“But we just need to get back to winning games of football and doing our jobs for 90 minutes.”

Locos are now out of action until the end of March, when they travel to Wick Academy. It gives Low and his coaching staff time to rectify mistakes made in recent games.

He said: “I just need them to listen to what we’re saying. I know that sounds simple but we went out there with a gameplan and they stuck to it but for the 90 minutes, especially against the top teams, you need to stay switched on or you get punished.

“In total, we’ve stayed switched on for about 75 minutes but there’s a 15-minute spell that’s cost us.

“I’m not going to take any positives. The guys gave us the bare minimum, which was work-rate and tempo, which they should be doing. But we’ve been beaten 4-1 by a team round about us.”