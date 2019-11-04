Inverurie Locos miss chance to move level with Highland leaders Buckie against Wick

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low had no complaints after his side were beaten 1-0 by Wick Academy at Harlaw Park.

Locos ended the match with nine men after Mark Souter and Jamie Michie both saw red, while striker Neil Gauld was sent off after the full-time whistle in a controversial encounter against the Scorries.

A Gary Manson penalty proved to be enough to earn Tom McKenna’s side the win and deny Locos the chance to move level on points with leaders Buckie Thistle.

After suffering his first defeat since replacing Neil Cooper as manager, Low said: “I thought over the course of the game, Wick deserved the victory.

“I was disappointed with the way we played in the first half, especially as we went into the game with momentum following wins at Rothes and Fraserburgh.

“We started slowly and I have no complaints with the result.

“To be honest, despite the red cards, I didn’t think it was a dirty game.

“There was potentially one sending off in the game but it ended up being more than that.

“I don’t want to say too much but I think any neutrals would agree that it wasn’t a particularly dirty game.”

Souter was sent off after conceding a penalty for a challenge on Jack Halliday with Wick left-back Manson calmly slotting home the spot-kick.

Locos felt they should have been awarded a penalty after 72 minutes when Michie was brought down inside the penalty area following a Sam Mackay challenge but referee Liam Duncan waved away the appeals with Michie sent off for his part in the melee that followed the incident.

While it was a disappointing weekend on the pitch for Low, the Locos manager was pleased to get five key players signed up on new deals until 2023.

Greg Mitchell, Michie, Calum Dingwall and Andy Reid have all signed contract extensions.

Low said: “It was a big thing for me to get this sorted out.

“I looked at the contract situation as soon as I took over the role.

“I just felt these guys are the core of the team and it was important that we got their futures secured.

“They are all good players on and off the pitch.

“They set an example for the young players coming through, which is important.

“We want them to be at the club for the foreseeable future.

“I thought it sent a statement that Inverurie is a good club to be at and somewhere that players want to play.”