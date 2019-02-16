Inverurie Locos delight manager Cooper with attitude, clean sheet and win

Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper was delighted his side earned a Friday night three points against Deveronvale.

The gaffer was also happy to see the Railwaymen get another clean sheet in their 2-0 win.

After a slower start to the campaign due to defensive lapses, Locos now have two clean sheets on the spin, with goals from Jamie Michie and Neil Gauld sealing the win at Harlaw Park last night.

Cooper said: “We’re really pleased again with the clean sheet, we defended well – the back four and as a team.

“We were just a little bit careless with our passing in the final third, but the pitch can be a bit bobbly at this time of year.

“The attitude was really good.

“It’s always a tough game against Deveronvale, they compete for everything and at 2-0 the game’s not won.

“If they get a goal, they’ve got something to chase and a bit of negativity can creep in.”

Deveronvale started better, having more composure to get the ball down and play, despite their players’ youthful, slight appearance.

However, it looked like a Gauld header at the front post might sneak past visiting keeper Robbie Mutch on 13 minutes, before he finally gathered.

On 22 minutes, Andy Hunter’s volley was deflected over after the ball dropped for him at a corner.

Neither team was playing great stuff.

The opener came from a set-piece on 26 minutes, MICHIE firing a free-kick on the right across Mutch and into the far top corner.

The midfielder’s right-footed strike was class and clearly fooled the goalie, who was expecting the ball at the front stick.

Gauld forced a save on 35 minutes, turning his man to hit a low left-footed shot from 12 yards.

The prolific veteran got the second deep into injury time at the end of the half. Locos broke at pace and GAULD – who could have been marginally offside – found a low left-footed finish into the far corner from a tight angle on the right.

After the break, Michael Dunn headed over from a Vale free-kick as they looked for a way back into the game.

The game didn’t burst into life again until 65 minutes. Matthew Wallace rattled a low volley just by Andy Reid’s left post for Vale, moments after Gauld had almost succeeded with an audacious attempt to chip Mutch.

Vale’s best chance came four minutes later, Sam Robertson – who’d been their best player – seeing a blast at the near post blocked by Reid.

Gauld then had a similar effort on the volley blocked at the other end.

There was almost a spectacular third for the excellent Ryan Broadhurst on 78 minutes, skipper Neil McLean heading into the centre-back’s path after his own cross had come back at him. The stopper hit the ball on the volley as he turned, his 14-yard left-footed effort cracking off the back post.

Vale didn’t have many ideas left, but substitute Robert Allan sent a 20-yard drive curling just past the right post on 83 minutes.

Meanwhile, McLean blazed a Josh Bolton cutback over for Locos.

On his side’s goals, Cooper said: “Jamie’s free-kick was fantastic, pacey and right in the top corner. I don’t think any goalie would’ve saved that one.

“Gauldy’s one was good as well. He did what he does. His movement’s good and he uses his body well to create the chance and sticks it away.”