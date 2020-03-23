Show Links
Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low tips Highland League champions Brora to thrive in SPFL

by Andy Skinner
23/03/2020, 11:30 am
Inverurie manager Andy Low. Picture by Scott Baxter
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low believes Brora Rangers could follow the path of Cove Rangers into the SPFL.

The Cattachs were crowned Highland League champions for the 2019-20 campaign on Saturday following a meeting of member clubs in Lossiemouth where it was agreed to declare the season over as things stand due to the coronavirus crisis.

Locos were sitting second in the table, 13 points behind Brora having played two games more.

Low said: “We have no complaints with the decision whatsoever. Brora were the best team in the league. They beat us comfortably twice, unfortunately.

“The Highland League have made a decision to give everyone clarity and it lets everyone concentrate on their families.

“I’m not sure how it is going to work in terms of the pyramid play-offs for Brora. But in terms of quality, I have no doubt Brora can do well in the SPFL.

“They are a top side. Cove were very strong last year and we all know how well they have done this season in League 2.

“I can see Brora going in a similar direction.”

Highland League secretary Rod Houston said it was a unanimous decision.

He said: “All we decided was the champion club was Brora Rangers.

“We didn’t feel we could make a decision on anything else (in terms of league positions).

“There is a huge disparity in the number of games played.

“But Brora have been the champion club-in-waiting for some time now.

“It should be pointed out that the club most likely to finish closest to them, Fraserburgh, moved the motion.”

