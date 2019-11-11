Inverurie Locos boss Low happy with players’ response to Wick loss

Andy Low felt Inverurie Locos were in control throughout as they beat Clachnacuddin 4-1 at Harlaw Park.

The Railwaymen led in the first half through Greg Mitchell.

After the break the advantage was increased with Jonny Smith, Ryan Stott and Calum Dingwall finding the net.

Martin Callum pulled one back for the Inverness side late on, but Locos gaffer Low was pleased with his side’s display and also their response to last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Wick Academy.

Since then Inverurie have won 2-1 against Formartine United and followed it up with the success against Clach.

Low said: “It was a good win. In the first half we did OK and we deservedly came in 1-0 up at half-time.

“But I was wanting more from the team and we got an immediate response at the start of the second half.

“We killed the game in the first 10 minutes of the second half and we could enjoy it after that.

“The response to the Wick game has been good and it was important we responded well.

“I said to the players that if we want to be pushing for the top places then we need to react well and we have done.

“We went to Formartine and deservedly won and then on Saturday we were in control against a good Clach side who had run Brora close last Wednesday.

“We knew it would be tough, but I felt the lads were in control and I thought 4-1 was a fair reflection.”

Smith’s goal took him to three in two games, and Low added: “Off the back of last Wednesday we considered not starting Jonny just because of the injuries he’s had. but it paid off to start Jonny.”