Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low focused on ‘bonus’ Highland League finish

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low thinks his team need to concentrate on the “bonus” of finishing higher than third in this season’s Highland League.

The Railwaymen are second in the table, 11 points behind leaders Brora.

However, having played a game more than the Cattachs, Low accepts the widely-held belief that only fourth-placed Fraserburgh, with their four games in hand on Brora, can catch the leaders.

Low simply wants his team to target a perfect eight in their remaining fixtures.

He said: “It’s a case of just concentrating on ourselves.

“Although we have played more games than other teams, we’ve got points on the board.

“The way we look at it is we’ve still got to play a lot of the teams there or there about us. If we keep taking three points, we should stay where we are.

“The aim is to stay in the top three and if we finish higher than third it’s a bonus.

“I feel the title is between Brora and Fraserburgh.”

Locos, who will be without the injured Jonny Smith, travel to Keith tomorrow.

Low – a former team-mate of Kynoch Park boss Dean Donaldson – said: “I think Keith are doing well. Deano does a good job and I get on well with him.

“I’ve got a lot of time for him and he’s a really good coach. The way Keith go about it is the way Deano did as a player, honest, hardworking and he had a lot of ability.

“I see that a lot in their team.”