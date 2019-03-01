Loco’s boss Cooper wants to win last five to make top four

Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper believes they need to win their five remaining games to have a chance of a top-four finish.

The Railwaymen travel to Mosset Park tomorrow to play Forres Mechanics who are a place below them in the table in sixth.

Locos are three points ahead of the Can-Cans having played two games more and two points adrift of Formartine in fourth, but having played three matches more.

Harlaw Park gaffer Cooper said: “We are under no illusions about this game because it is always difficult playing Forres.

“We are above Forres on points but they have a couple of games in hand. So we need to try to make sure we take the three points and build up the gap between us and them.

“Between now and the end of the season we need to pick up maximum points if we are to have any chance of a top-four finish. Fourth is realistically the highest finish for us at this moment in time.

“If we win our games then we’ve still got a chance.

“But if you don’t win your games it’s harder to secure that position.

“Brora and Cove are fighting for the title and below that Formartine and Fraserburgh are in the mix for third. Then there’s ourselves and Forres looking at trying to get in the top four. It will be tough to do that, but we need to win all our games.”

Striker Neil Gauld is a major doubt for Inverurie due to an ankle knock and midfielder Andrew Watt has a hamstring problem.

Elsewhere, Keith host Lossiemouth at Kynoch Park, Rothes play Buckie Thistle in a Moray derby and Wick Academy make the trip to face Fort William at Claggan Park.