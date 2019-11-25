Inverurie Locos boss admits best side won in Scottish Cup downer

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low was disappointed with his side’s display as they exited the Scottish Cup against Broxburn Athletic.

Low, pictured, admitted his men struggled to carve out openings against the East of Scotland Premier League side with Alex Miller netting the winner in the closing stages.

The Locos boss said: “I didn’t think we were the better side.

“We played well in the second half but we didn’t hurt them.

“We created a lot of chances against Formartine the previous week (in the Highland League Cup).

“This week I thought we were a lot more composed on the ball and we kept good possession, but it didn’t come to much.

“When you do that, it can come down to fine margins.

“They scored a goal worthy of winning any game.”

Locos defender Ryan Broadhurst made a superb clearance to thwart Miller in the 68th minute but he was not to be denied eight minutes from time.

The goal stemmed from a Locos attack when Connor Wallace made a great save to deny Callum Dingwall.

Broxburn raced clear on the break with Miller finishing off the move with a dipping volley to delight the travelling support.

Low said: “We needed a bit more thought behind our play to hurt them in the final third.

“Broxburn managed the game really well.

“They deserve credit and I wish them all the best in the next round.”

Locos will look to bounce back when they host Fort William at Harlaw Park on Saturday.

Low added: “We are an honest bunch of boys and we still have plenty to play for.

“We have a semi-final coming up (in the Aberdeenshire Shield) and we are in a position to make a push in the Highland League.

“My full focus is on Fort William and I’m looking forward to it.”

Broxburn Athletic manager Brian McNaughton was thrilled with his side’s victory.

He said: “This is a massive achievement for our club.

“As soon as the players came off the park we started dreaming about facing one of the Scottish Premiership top guns.

“To go anywhere away from home in the Scottish Cup is really difficult. We prepared well and were accompanied by a huge support.

“We knew it would be a tough game as we had watched Locos and studied footage on them. We also listened to opinions of other people in the Highland League.

“Locos dominated in the second half so to get through to the next round with such a spectacular goal makes it extra special.”