Inverurie Locos bash Buckie Thistle to keep heat on Highland League

Manager Neil Cooper was thrilled as his Inverurie Locos side beat champions Buckie Thistle 3-0 at Harlaw Park to continue their fine Highland League form.

A second-half brace from Joe McCabe and a Martin Laing strike made it seven wins in the railwaymen’s last nine league games.

Cooper said: “I’m delighted because we knew it would be a difficult game. “Graeme Stewart and his team did fantastic last season to win the Championship.

“The first half was quite even, and I just felt our final pass was a bit hurried at times, so I said at half-time to try to pick out the right option.

“We got our goals and they pushed players up front and we handled that well. I’m delighted to get a victory against a very good side.

“The players deserve enormous credit along with my backroom team.

“I’m a manager in name, but I’m part of a team, football is a team game and that team goes all the way up to the chairman and everyone else who is involved with the club.

“Locos are a fantastic club and I hope the supporters are enjoying their football because the guys are doing fantastically well at this moment in time.”

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart had a selection crisis with a number of players already out injured and seven coming down with a virus before the game.

The Jags had three trialists listed in Evan Smith, Sean McKinstry and coach Stephen Bruce to fill up the bench.

Stewart said: “We had six or seven sick players. Unfortunately some players came down with a virus and I think it spread at training on Wednesday.

“Four people who played were sick before the game, at half-time and after the game. “So I can’t be too critical. At 0-0 at half-time I thought we had done brilliantly to get that.

“But the boys just couldn’t keep going.”